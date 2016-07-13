Exclusive - Green Paris bid pledges to slash carbon emissions
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
MONTPELLIER, France The Tour de France 12th stage will be shortened because of expected violent gusts of wind at the top of Mont Ventoux, organisers said on Wednesday.
Thursday's stage from Montpellier will therefore end at Chalet Reynard, about 15.5km into the 21.5-km ascent.
"The forecast says there will be gusts of wind of over 100 kph," Tour director Christian Prudhomme said.
"The safety of the riders is paramount."
Overall leader Chris Froome, who won at top of the Ventoux in 2013, said it was the best decision.
"I don't really think it changes too much as the climb to Chalet Reynard is tough already," he said.
"It will be even more intense because the stage will be slightly shorter."
Asked what he thought about the climb being shortened, world champion Peter Sagan, more of a sprinter than a climber, said: "Wow, nice!".
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris/Rex Gowar)
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.
MELBOURNE Nick Kyrgios struggled to deal with the furore over his shock second round meltdown at the Australian Open but said the return to a team environment with Davis Cup had helped him through it.