MONTPELLIER, France The Tour de France 12th stage will be shortened because of expected violent gusts of wind at the top of Mont Ventoux, organisers said on Wednesday.

Thursday's stage from Montpellier will therefore end at Chalet Reynard, about 15.5km into the 21.5-km ascent.

"The forecast says there will be gusts of wind of over 100 kph," Tour director Christian Prudhomme said.

"The safety of the riders is paramount."

Overall leader Chris Froome, who won at top of the Ventoux in 2013, said it was the best decision.

"I don't really think it changes too much as the climb to Chalet Reynard is tough already," he said.

"It will be even more intense because the stage will be slightly shorter."

Asked what he thought about the climb being shortened, world champion Peter Sagan, more of a sprinter than a climber, said: "Wow, nice!".

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris/Rex Gowar)