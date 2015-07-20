Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas of Britain rides during the 195-km (121.2 miles) 12th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Lannemezan to Plateau de Beille, in the French Pyrenees mountains, France, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

GAP, France Briton Geraint Thomas, one of race leader Chris Froome's key Team Sky lieutenants, crashed badly during the 16th stage of the Tour de France on Monday.

Thomas collided with another rider during a descent and was thrown into a ditch 7.5km from the finish but was eventually able to remount.

Earlier on Monday Sky's British road race champion

Peter Kennaugh withdrew from the race.

(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)