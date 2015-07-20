Nadal powers past Fognini into Miami Open final
Rafa Nadal rolled by unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-5 on Friday to reach his fifth Miami Open final and a potential rematch of the Australian Open decider with Roger Federer.
GAP, France Briton Geraint Thomas, one of race leader Chris Froome's key Team Sky lieutenants, crashed badly during the 16th stage of the Tour de France on Monday.
Thomas collided with another rider during a descent and was thrown into a ditch 7.5km from the finish but was eventually able to remount.
Earlier on Monday Sky's British road race champion
Peter Kennaugh withdrew from the race.
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has joined defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones on the sidelines after having surgery on a groin injury, the club said on Friday.