Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
ALBI, France American Christian Vande Velde is out of the Tour de France after being involved in a crash early in the seventh stage.
Organisers said Vande Velde withdrew following a mass pile-up after 11-km.
He was one of Garmin-Sharp's top contenders along with fellow American Andrew Talansky, Irishman Dan Martin and Canadian Ryder Hesjedal.
Vande Velde also sustained a shoulder problem after crashing on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez)
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is confident he still has the backing of chairman Steve Gibson after last weekend's loss at Stoke City extended the relegation-threatened club's winless Premier League run to 10 games.
Swansea City manager Paul Clement said securing the club's Premier League status for next season remains his top priority and reminded his in-form side that things can go awry quickly for teams involved in the relegation battle.