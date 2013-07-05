ALBI, France American Christian Vande Velde is out of the Tour de France after being involved in a crash early in the seventh stage.

Organisers said Vande Velde withdrew following a mass pile-up after 11-km.

He was one of Garmin-Sharp's top contenders along with fellow American Andrew Talansky, Irishman Dan Martin and Canadian Ryder Hesjedal.

Vande Velde also sustained a shoulder problem after crashing on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez)