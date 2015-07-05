Astana rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy puts on the race kleader's yellow jersey after winning the 13.8 km (8.57 miles) individual time-trial first stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race in Utrecht, Netherlands, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ZEELAND, Netherlands Unfazed by the controversy that surrounded his team before the start of the Tour de France, Astana manager Alexandre Vinokourov believes defending champion Vincenzo Nibali must take his chances early in the treacherous opening block of racing.

Cobbles, potentially bunch-splitting winds and short, punchy climbs lie on the road to the team time trial on stage nine. On those terrains, Nibali has what it takes to shine unlike other pure climbers who are waiting for the mountain stages ahead. The Italian did just that last year, snatching the yellow jersey in Sheffield before putting the hammer down on the cobbles in the finale of the fifth stage to stamp his authority on the race.

It may be even more important this year after Nibali lost time on rivals Chris Froome and Alberto Contador after a poor second stage following a solid if unspectacular start in Utrecht. "He did a good time trial, he showed he is in good shape, we’re satisfied with his condition," Vinokourov told Reuters before the start of the second stage, a 166-km ride to Zeeland on Sunday.

"We still have a week, until the team time trial, where we have to be very careful, ride in front of the peloton and gain more time on the top guns. There will be chances and we must not miss them. We must take every opportunity."

According to Vinokourov, Nibali is as good as he was last year despite a disappointing start to the season.

"It’s about the same as last year. He rode an average (Criterium du) Dauphine before winning the Italian road race title," he said.

Nibali’s team, however, hit a bump on the eve of the start when Dutchman Lars Boom showed low levels of cortisol. Low levels of the hormone can be explained by the use of corticoids, anti-inflammatory drugs that are allowed out of competition but forbidden while racing unless a rider is granted a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

Astana are members of the MPCC (Movement for Credible Cycling) that applies stricter rules than the International Cycling Union (UCI) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Under MPCC rules, Boom should have rested for eight days but UCI regulations, by contrast, do not forbid him from racing. "I don’t think Vincenzo is disturbed. It added to the team’s stress but I believe we took the good position, which is that of the UCI," said Vinokourov, banned when a rider for doping.

"Now the Tour has started and we have no regret. You can’t go against the UCI, they’re cycling’s authority. You can’t have different rules."

