ANNONAY, France Tour de France overall leader Bradley Wiggins suffered a minor burn to his arm after he was touched by a flare during the 12th stage on Friday.

Spectators ran along the peloton with flares on the way from St Jean de Maurienne and Wiggins was among those slightly touched by them.

"I got hit on the arm with a flare, it burnt my arm a little but other than that I'm alright," the Briton told a news conference. "There were quite a few guys running up the hill who lit flares."

The peloton reacted swiftly: "There were quite a few bottles thrown their way," said Wiggins.

