Royal St Georges to host 2020 British Open
LONDON The British Open will be held at Royal St George's in 2020, golf authorities announced on Monday, returning the major to the Kent coast club two years after it lifted a ban on women members.
ANNONAY, France Tour de France overall leader Bradley Wiggins suffered a minor burn to his arm after he was touched by a flare during the 12th stage on Friday.
Spectators ran along the peloton with flares on the way from St Jean de Maurienne and Wiggins was among those slightly touched by them.
"I got hit on the arm with a flare, it burnt my arm a little but other than that I'm alright," the Briton told a news conference. "There were quite a few guys running up the hill who lit flares."
The peloton reacted swiftly: "There were quite a few bottles thrown their way," said Wiggins.
LONDON British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
PRAGUE Tennis's answer to golf's Ryder Cup will be as competitive as other global tournaments, 18-times grand slam champion Roger Federer said on Monday, dismissing concerns that players might treat the event, which launches in September, as an exhibition.