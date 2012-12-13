Britain's cyclist Bradley Wiggins attends the presentation of the itinerary of the 2013 Tour de France cycling race in Paris October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins has not ruled out an attempt at retaining the title next year.

"As it stands, I'm probably going to try and win a second Tour de France, so I don't know, maybe we'll have two leaders (with Chris Froome)," the Team Sky rider, who became the first Briton to win the race, told BBC Radio 5 Live on Thursday.

"We are resetting the goals, trying to win a second Tour de France, but you cannot replicate those circumstances. I accept that and am quite happy with that as you cannot have too many moments like that in your career," added Wiggins, the Olympic time trial gold medallist.

The 32-year-old had previously hinted he may play a supporting role to Froome in the 2013 Tour as the route, which has four mountain-top finishes and only 65-km of individual time trialing, is expected to suit his team mate better.

Froome, 27 finished runner up to Wiggins this year.

