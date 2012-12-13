LONDON Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins has not ruled out an attempt at retaining the title next year.
"As it stands, I'm probably going to try and win a second Tour de France, so I don't know, maybe we'll have two leaders (with Chris Froome)," the Team Sky rider, who became the first Briton to win the race, told BBC Radio 5 Live on Thursday.
"We are resetting the goals, trying to win a second Tour de France, but you cannot replicate those circumstances. I accept that and am quite happy with that as you cannot have too many moments like that in your career," added Wiggins, the Olympic time trial gold medallist.
The 32-year-old had previously hinted he may play a supporting role to Froome in the 2013 Tour as the route, which has four mountain-top finishes and only 65-km of individual time trialing, is expected to suit his team mate better.
Froome, 27 finished runner up to Wiggins this year.
