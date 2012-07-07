Form not reputation the key for England's Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate has vowed to select players based on form not reputation while admitting that the team's current world ranking of 13th is just not good enough.
LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France Briton Chris Froome won the 199-km seventh stage of the Tour de France between Tomblaine and La Planche des Belles Filles on Saturday.
Australian Cadel Evans was second and Briton Bradley Wiggins was third.
Wiggins took the overall leader's yellow jersey.
Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw will miss the rest of the Six Nations matches after damaging ankle ligaments, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) said on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE Australian long distance swimming great Grant Hackett was arrested and detained by police in the Gold Coast on Wednesday after a "breakdown" at his parents' home, local media reported.