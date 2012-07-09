Warburton denies he resigned as Rangers manager
Mark Warburton denied on Wednesday that he resigned as manager of Rangers last week and said the Scottish Premiership club had yet to explain why it gave that reason for his exit.
BESANCON, France Briton Bradley Wiggins won the ninth stage of the Tour de France, a 41.5-km individual time trial between Arc et Senans and Besancon on Monday.
His compatriot and team mate Christopher Froome was second and Swiss Fabian Cancellara was third.
Wiggins retained the overall lead.
ZURICH FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.