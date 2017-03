Movistar rider Rui Costa of Portugal celebrates with the winner's trophy on the podium after the ninth and final stage of the Tour de Suisse cycling race in Soerenberg June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Movistar Team rider Rui Alberto Costa of Portugal crosses the finish line to win the 168 km sixteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Vaison-La-Romaine to Gap July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

GAP, France Rui Costa of Portugal won the 16th stage of the Tour de France cycling classic on Tuesday, a 168-km ride from Vaison-la-Romaine.

Christophe Riblon of France was second and his compatriot Arnold Jeannesson finished third.

Briton Chris Froome held on to the race leader's yellow jersey.

(Writing by Clare Fallon)