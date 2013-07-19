Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
LE GRAND BORNAND, France Rui Costa of Portugal won the 19th stage of the Tour de France on Friday, a 204.5-km ride from Bourg d'Oisans to Le Grand Bornand.
Andreas Kloeden of Germany was second and Belgian Jan Bakelants was third.
(Editing By Alison Wildey)
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
ZURICH Former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke has appealed against his 10-year ban from all soccer related activities, the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.