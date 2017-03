Movistar team rider Nairo Alexander Quintana of Colombia cycles during the 32km individual time-trial seventeenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Embrun to Chorges July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

SEMNOZ, France Colombian Nairo Quintana won the 20th stage of the Tour de France on Saturday over 125 kilometres from Annecy to Semnoz.

Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez was second and overall race leader Chris Froome of Britain finished third to keep the yellow jersey ahead of the final stage on Sunday.

