McClaren sacked as Derby manager for second time
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
REIMS France Germany's Andre Greipel won the sixth stage of the Tour de France, a 194-km ride from Arras on Thursday.
Italian Vincenzo Nibali retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has defended striker Alexis Sanchez, dismissing media reports saying the Chilean was laughing at the side's collapse during their Champions League defeat at home to Bayern Munich last week.
Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are on course for another showdown after winning their opening matches at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.