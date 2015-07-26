PARIS List of Tour de France champions since the event was first staged in 1903 (no races during the World Wars).

Chris Froome won the 2015 race on Sunday.

2015 Chris Froome (Britain)

2014 Vincenzo Nibali (Italy)

2013 Froome

2012 Bradley Wiggins (Britain)

2011 Cadel Evans (Australia)

2010 Andy Schleck (Luxembourg) ***

2009 Alberto Contador (Spain)

2008 Carlos Sastre (Spain)

2007 Contador

2006 Oscar Pereiro (Spain) **

2005 *

2004 *

2003 *

2002 *

2001 *

2000 *

1999 *

1998 Marco Pantani (Italy)

1997 Jan Ullrich (Germany)

1996 Bjarne Riis (Denmark)

1995 Miguel Indurain (Spain)

1994 Indurain

1993 Indurain

1992 Indurain

1991 Indurain

1990 Greg LeMond (U.S.)

1989 LeMond

1988 Pedro Delgado (Spain)

1987 Stephen Roche (Ireland)

1986 LeMond

1985 Bernard Hinault (France)

1984 Laurent Fignon (France)

1983 Fignon

1982 Hinault

1981 Hinault

1980 Joop Zoetemelk (Netherlands)

1979 Hinault

1978 Hinault

1977 Bernard Thevenet (France)

1976 Lucien Van Impe (Belgium)

1975 Thevenet

1974 Eddy Merckx (Belgium)

1973 Luis Ocana (Spain)

1972 Merckx

1971 Merckx

1970 Merckx

1969 Merckx

1968 Jan Janssen (Netherlands)

1967 Roger Pingeon (France)

1966 Lucien Aimar (France)

1965 Felice Gimondi (Italy)

1964 Jacques Anquetil (France)

1963 Anquetil

1962 Anquetil

1961 Anquetil

1960 Gastone Nencini (Italy)

1959 Federico Bahamontes (Spain)

1958 Charly Gaul (Luxembourg)

1957 Anquetil

1956 Roger Walkowiak (France)

1955 Louison Bobet (France)

1954 Bobet

1953 Bobet

1952 Fausto Coppi (Italy)

1951 Hugo Koblet (Switzerland)

1950 Ferdi Kubler (Switzerland)

1949 Coppi

1948 Gino Bartali (Italy)

1947 Jean Robic (France)

1939 Sylvere Maes (Belgium)

1938 Bartali

1937 Roger Lapebie (France)

1936 Sylvere Maes (Belgium)

1935 Romain Maes (Belgium)

1934 Antonin Magne (France)

1933 Georges Speicher (France)

1932 Andre Leducq (France)

1931 Magne

1930 Leducq

1929 Maurice De Waele (Belgium)

1928 Nicolas Frantz (Luxembourg)

1927 Frantz

1926 Lucien Buysse (Belgium)

1925 Ottavio Bottecchia (Italy)

1924 Bottecchia

1923 Henri Pelissier (France)

1922 Firmin Lambot (Belgium)

1921 Leon Scieur (Belgium)

1920 Philippe Thys (Belgium)

1919 Lambot

1914 Thys

1913 Thys

1912 Odile Defraye (Belgium)

1911 Gustave Garrigou (France)

1910 Octave Lapize (France)

1909 Francois Faber (Luxembourg)

1908 Lucien Petit-Breton (France)

1907 Petit-Breton

1906 Rene Pottier (France)

1905 Louis Trousselier (France)

1904 Henri Cornet (France)

1903 Maurice Garin (France)

*** Spain's Alberto Contador was stripped of the title after

testing positive for a banned anabolic agent during the 2010

race.

** American Floyd Landis was stripped of the title after testing positive for elevated levels of testosterone during the 2006 race.

* American Lance Armstrong was stripped of his seven titles from 1999-2005 for doping. The titles have not been reallocated.

