Mark Cavendish prepares for a road racein in London in this August 14, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

World road race champion Mark Cavendish will make his first track appearance in 2-1/2 years when he takes part in the second round of the Revolution series at Manchester's National Cycling Centre later this month.

It will be the Tour de France green jersey winner's first competitive outing in a Velodrome since 2009 when he represented Britain at the track cycling world championships in Pruszkow, Poland.

The Manxman has often credited his lightning speed to years of track racing. He won the Madison world championship title with Rob Hayles in 2005 and with Bradley Wiggins in 2008.

"Mark raced Revolution regularly in the early years so it is fantastic to welcome him back as the World Road Race Champion," James Pope of Face Partnership, who are organising the event, said in a statement.

"After such a fantastic year on the road the Revolution crowd are going to provide a hero's welcome to Cav so it will be a special evening."

HTC-Highroad rider Cavendish, who will race for Britain's Team Sky next season, has won 20 stages in the Tour de France since 2008.

In the November 19 Manchester event, Cavendish will face strong opposition, notably from Sky's Geraint Thomas and Rapha Condor Sharp's Ed Clancy.

The four-date Revolution series is held between October and January at the Manchester track and features top cyclists from the UK and around the world.

(Writing by Tim Hart; Editing by Julien Pretot and Ken Ferris)