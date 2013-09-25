London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
FLORENCE, Italy London will host the 2016 track cycling world championships, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Wednesday.
"(The) 2016 UCI Track World Championships will be held in London, UK," the ruling body said in a statement.
It will be the second major event held at the London velodrome following the 2012 Olympics.
Manchester staged the previous track world championships to be held in Britain in 2008. The northern city will host a World Cup event in November.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
Australian Richie Porte's hopes of winning the Paris-Nice for a third time all but vanished on a weather-ravaged second stage on Monday as he lost 14 minutes on the leaders.