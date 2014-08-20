Paris will host the 2015 track cycling world championships, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Wednesday.
It will be hosted at France's new National Velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines on Feb. 18-22.
"We were very impressed by the new velodrome of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines at the inauguration and are delighted that track cycling's flagship event will be staged in these state-of-the-art facilities, in front of passionate and knowledgeable spectators," UCI president Brian Cookson said in a statement.
Bordeaux staged the previous track world championships to be held in France in 2006.
The 2016 championships will be held in London.
