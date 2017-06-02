Hamilton determined to deliver in Baku
LONDON Azerbaijan, a new race last year, is the only grand prix on Formula One's current calendar that Lewis Hamilton has yet to win and the Briton heads back to Baku determined to deliver this weekend.
PARIS Britain's Brian Cookson announced on Friday that he is seeking a second four-year term as International Cycling Union (UCI) president.
"I am seeking the continued trust and support of the cycling community, so we can build on the progress that we have made together over the last four years", Cookson, who was elected in 2013, said in a statement.
Frenchman David Lappartient, president of the Union of European Cycling (UEC), is still considering running against Cookson.
FIFA have cleared Manchester United of any wrongdoing in the transfer of midfielder Paul Pogba from Juventus but said on Tuesday they had opened disciplinary proceedings against the Italian side.
LONDON Junior champion Denis Shapovalov was awarded a wildcard for next month's Wimbledon championships on Wednesday despite earlier this year being disqualified for striking an umpire with a ball.