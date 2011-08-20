Astana team rider Alexandre Vinokourov of Kazkahstan leads the pack during the eighth stage of the Tour de France 2011 cycling race from Aigurande to Super-Besse Sancy July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

LONDON Kazakhstan's Alexandre Vinokourov looks poised to come out of retirement and race in the season-ending Tour of Lombardy.

The Olympic silver medallist quit after breaking his leg in July's Tour de France but he now wants to compete in Italy on Oct 15, with the London 2012 Games also in his mind.

"The exams revealed that I'm recovering very well from my injury after my crash in the last Tour de France. So, if everything goes well, I may compete in the Tour of Lombardy, which is the last race of the season and could be the last race to end my career," the 37-year-old said in a statement.

"This would be also a last occasion for me to contribute to increase the UCI points of Pro Team Astana and for the Kazakh Federation, in anticipation of the selections for the Olympic Games."

