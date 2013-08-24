Vilanova de Arousa, Spain Former Olympic silver medallist Theo Bos was a late withdrawal from the Tour of Spain after tests revealed "sub-optimal health conditions" due to low cortisol levels, his Belkin team said.

The Dutch sprinter, a multiple former world track champion who turned to the road in 2009, was due to race the three-week Grand Tour which begins with a team time-trial starting in Vilanova de Arousa on Saturday.

A team statement said the 30-year-old had been sent home "because of low cortisol levels that appeared in a regular pre-race UCI (International Cycling Union) test, which is an indication of sub-optimal health conditions."

"According to the UCI riders with low cortisol levels are allowed to start in WorldTour races but the Belkin Pro Cycling medical staff has together with Theo Bos decided to let Bos travel home," it added.

The Tour is due to finish in Madrid on September 15.

(Editing by Josh Reich)