Madrid, Spain Alberto Contador beat fellow Spaniards Alejandro Valverde and Joaquim Rodriguez to win his second Vuelta a Espana title on Sunday.

Contador proved that he was still a force to be reckoned with following a two-year doing ban, which ended four weeks ago, by winning his fifth Grand Tour victory.

The final 115 kilometre stage from Cercedilla to Madrid was won by Germany's John Degenkolb in a bunch sprint.

Second was Italian Elia Viviani, with Daniele Bennati, also of Italy, in third.

