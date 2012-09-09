FIFA to encourage co-hosting for 2026 World Cup
DOHA FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday he intends to encourage co-hosting for the 2026 soccer World Cup that could divide the tournament up between as many as four countries.
Madrid, Spain Alberto Contador beat fellow Spaniards Alejandro Valverde and Joaquim Rodriguez to win his second Vuelta a Espana title on Sunday.
Contador proved that he was still a force to be reckoned with following a two-year doing ban, which ended four weeks ago, by winning his fifth Grand Tour victory.
The final 115 kilometre stage from Cercedilla to Madrid was won by Germany's John Degenkolb in a bunch sprint.
Second was Italian Elia Viviani, with Daniele Bennati, also of Italy, in third.
(Alasdair Fotheringham, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
DOHA FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday he intends to encourage co-hosting for the 2026 soccer World Cup that could divide the tournament up between as many as four countries.
Hull City manager Marco Silva would like his team to be adventurous in attack but not at the expenses of the stability he has instilled in the squad since his arrival at the relegation-threatened Premier League club last month.
MADRID Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has had his critics of late but he answered them with a strong performance against Napoli in the Champions League last 16 first leg.