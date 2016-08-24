MADRID Belgium's Gianni Meersman won the fifth stage of the Tour of Spain on Wednesday, a 171.3 kilometre-ride from Viveiro and Lugo, with Colombian Darwin Atapuma retaining the leader's red jersey.

Australian Simon Clarke and Philippe Gilbert of Belgium attacked with 2km remaining but were caught in the final stretch.

Etixx-Quick Step team rider Meersman held off the challenge of Italy's Fabio Felline and Kevin Reza of France, who came in third, in a sprint finish.

"To be honest I was extremely happy at the first victory. It gave me a lot of confidence," Meersman, who also won stage two of the race, told Spanish television.

"Everything was good today. I saw the sign of 200m and I had to start. Nobody passed me so I'm very happy."

A crash split the pack in the closing stages and ended the race of Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk who sustained a suspected broken collarbone.

Race leader Atapuma lost more than a minute in the finale but organisers applied the three-kilometre rule, meaning the BMC rider could stay in red.

"I'm happy to continue to be leader," Atapuma said. "I had to wait to find out if I would wear red tomorrow. It's a fantastic feeling.

"I just hope that those that fell are ok."

Thursday's stage six is a 163.2km ride from Monforte de Lemos to Luintra. The race finishes on Sept. 11 in Madrid.

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia, editing by Ed Osmond)