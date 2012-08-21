Smith replaces Dhoni as Pune skipper, Starc pulls out of IPL
NEW DELHI Australia skipper Steve Smith will replace Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the Rising Pune Supergiants captain in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise said on Sunday.
VALDEZCARAY, Spain Australian Simon Clarke won stage four of the Tour of Spain on Tuesday while home rider Joaquim Rodriguez took over as race leader.
Germany's Tony Martin came second to Orica-GreenEdge rider Clarke on the summit finish at Valdezcaray. Kazakh Assan Bazayev was third.
Rodriguez replaced Alejandro Valverde as race leader after his fellow Spaniard crashed 20-km from the summit.
The race ends on September 9.
PARIS Former Argentina coach Marcelo Bielsa will manage Lille next season after both parties reached an agreement on a two-year contract from the 2017-18 season, the French Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG FIFA President Gianni Infantino will meet more than 50 presidents of African football associations in an unprecedented summit in Johannesburg this week, officials said on Sunday.