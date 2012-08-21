Orica-GreenEdge rider Simon Clarke of Australia celebrates after winning the fourth stage of the Tour of Spain 'La Vuelta' cycling race between Barakaldo and Estacion de Valdezcaray August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Orica-GreenEdge rider Simon Clarke of Australia (R) cycles to win the fourth stage of the Tour of Spain 'La Vuelta' cycling race between Barakaldo and Estacion de Valdezcaray August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Orica-GreenEdge rider Simon Clarke of Australia cycles to win the fourth stage of the Tour of Spain 'La Vuelta' cycling race between Barakaldo and Estacion de Valdezcaray August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

VALDEZCARAY, Spain Australian Simon Clarke won stage four of the Tour of Spain on Tuesday while home rider Joaquim Rodriguez took over as race leader.

Germany's Tony Martin came second to Orica-GreenEdge rider Clarke on the summit finish at Valdezcaray. Kazakh Assan Bazayev was third.

Rodriguez replaced Alejandro Valverde as race leader after his fellow Spaniard crashed 20-km from the summit.

The race ends on September 9.

