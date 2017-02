BMC Racing Team rider Stephen Cummings of Britain crosses the finish line to win the 13th stage of the Tour of Spain 'La Vuelta' cycling race between Santiago de Compostela and Ferrol August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

BMC Racing Team rider Stephen Cummings (R) of Britain cycles during the 13th stage of the Tour of Spain 'La Vuelta' cycling race between Santiago de Compostela and Ferrol August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

FERROL, Spain Britain's Steven Cummings won stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana from Santiago de Compostela to Ferrol on Friday.

Australia's Cameron Meyer finished second behind the BMC rider, with Spain's Juan Antonio Flecha in third.

Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez remains in the overall lead, with compatriot Alberto Contador in second and Britain's Chris Froome in third.

The race ends in Madrid on September 9.

