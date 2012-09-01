Katusha Team rider and leader of the race Joaquim ''Purito'' Rodriguez of Spain adjusts his sunglasses before the start 13th stage of the Tour of Spain ''La Vuelta'' cycling race infront the Catedral of Santiago de Compostela between Santiago de Compostela and Ferrol August... REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

PUERTO DE ANCARES, Spain Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez strengthened his overall lead in the Tour of Spain with a mountain-top victory in stage 14 on Saturday.

Compatriot Alberto Contador finished second, five seconds behind, on the stage from Palas de Rei to Puerto de Ancares with another Spaniard, Alejandro Valverde, eight seconds back.

Contador attacked with two kilometres to go, but Rodriguez countered to drop his rival with 150 metres remaining.

Rodriguez, now with three stage victories to his name, remains in the lead for an 11th stage, with Contador 22 seconds adrift.

The Tour of Spain ends in Madrid on September 9.

(Alasdair Fotheringham: Editing by Tim Hart)