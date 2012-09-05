FUENTE DE, Spain A devastating surprise attack by Spain's Alberto Contador netted the stage 17 win and overall lead in the Tour of Spain on Wednesday.

Contador attacked with a group of 19 riders about 60 km from the finish at Fuente De, then broke away alone with 13 km to go to claim the stage.

Overnight leader Joaquim Rodriguez gave chase in a group of 10 riders but the Spaniard could not catch the Saxo Bank-Tinkoff leader.

Double Tour de France winner Contador's stage victory is his first since he returned from a doping ban on August 6. He now leads with four stages of the race remaining.

The Vuelta a Espana finishes in Madrid on September 9.

