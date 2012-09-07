West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
LA LASTRILLA, Spain Belgium's Philippe Gilbert took his second stage win of the Vuelta a Espana on Friday, while Spain's Alberto Contador retained the overall lead.
Spain's Alejandro Valverde finished second behind BMC rider Gilbert in the 183.4-km stage from Penafiel, with Dani Moreno, also of Spain, in third.
Gilbert, who won the ninth stage of the race in Barcelona, accelerated at the head of a pack of some 40 riders with 500 metres to go to win again.
Contador stayed in the overall lead, with two stages of the race remaining, with Valverde in second and Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez third.
(Reporting by Alasdair Fotheringham; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.
MELBOURNE Golf has clung slavishly to its centuries-old traditions and long ignored growing calls for reform but the ancient sport will be nudged gently towards modernity at the inaugural World Super 6 tournament in Australia this week.