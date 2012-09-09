FIFA to encourage co-hosting for 2026 World Cup
DOHA FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday he intends to encourage co-hosting for the 2026 soccer World Cup that could divide the tournament up between as many as four countries.
MADRID Alberto Contador of Spain won the 2012 Vuelta a Espana cycling race on Sunday.
It was the fifth Grand Tour win for Contador, who returned from a two-year doping ban on August 6, and his second Vuelta win after victory in 2008.
(Reporting by Alasdair Fotheringham; Editing by Clare Fallon)
DOHA FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday he intends to encourage co-hosting for the 2026 soccer World Cup that could divide the tournament up between as many as four countries.
Hull City manager Marco Silva would like his team to be adventurous in attack but not at the expenses of the stability he has instilled in the squad since his arrival at the relegation-threatened Premier League club last month.
MADRID Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has had his critics of late but he answered them with a strong performance against Napoli in the Champions League last 16 first leg.