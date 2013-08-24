Astana Pro Team rider Janez Brajkovic of Slovakia celebrates with the leader's red jersey after winning along with his team the first stage of the Tour of Spain ''La Vuelta'' cycling race, a 27.4 km (17 miles) team time trial between Vilanova de Arousa and Sanxenxo, in... REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

SANXENXO, Spain Kazakh outfit Astana won the 27.4-km opening-stage team time trial in the Vuelta a Espana on Saturday while Slovenian Janez Brajkovic became the race leader.

Luxembourg team RadioShack Leopard finished second in the trial from Vilanova de Arousa to Sanxenxo with Omega Pharma-Quick Step of Belgium third.

Brajkovic will wear the leader's jersey on Sunday's second stage from Pontevedra to the Alto do Monte da Groba summit finish.

The race finishes in Madrid on September 15.

(Reporting by Alasdair Fotheringham; Editing by Rex Gowar)