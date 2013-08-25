Team Saxo-Tinkoff's rider Nicolas Roche wins the second stage of the Tour of Spain ''La Vuelta'' cycling race, between Pontevedra and Alto Do Monte Da Groba, in Baiona August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

ALTO DO MONTE DA GROBA, Spain Ireland's Nicolas Roche took a solo win on stage two of the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday, while Italy's Vincenzo Nibali grabbed the overall lead.

Spain's Dani Moreno was second, a couple of seconds behind Roche, with Italian Domenico Pozzovivo in third.

Saxo-Tinkoff rider Roche broke away from a group of around 25 riders containing most of the top favourites with a kilometre to go on the Vuelta's first summit finish, at Alto do Monte da Groba.

Overnight leader Janez Brajkovic lost contact in the final part of the climb, with 2013 Giro d'Italia winner Nibali taking over as the new race leader.

The race finishes on September 15 in Madrid.

(Reporting by Alasdair Fotheringham; Editing by Sonia Oxley)