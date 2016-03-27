Sep 27, 2015; Richmond, VA, USA; (L-R) Michael Matthews of Australia, Peter Sagan of Slovakia, and Ramunas Navardauskas of Lithuania celebrate on the medals podium after receiving the silver, gold, and bronze medals respectively, in the men's elite race as part of the UCI...

World champion Peter Sagan of Slovakia won the Gent-Wevelgem cycling classic on Sunday, laying down a marker for next weekend's Monument race, the Tour of Flanders.

The Tinkoff rider beat his breakaway companions after taking the wheel of Russian Vyacheslav Kuznetsov, who launched the sprint hoping to cause an upset on the 243km course but ended up third.

Belgian Sep Vanmarcke (Lotto Jumbo-NL) was second and Swiss Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) finished fourth.

They beat a reduced peloton by a few seconds with Milan-San Remo champion Arnaud Demare of France winning the bunch sprint for fifth place.

It was Sagan's first victory with the world champion's rainbow jersey.

The Tour of Flanders will be held next Sunday followed a week later by another Monument, or top classic, the Paris-Roubaix.

Belgian rider Antoine Demoitie was taken to hositpal in Lille, France in a serious condition after a crash with a motorbike, his Wanty-Gobert team said.

