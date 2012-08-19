LONDON Tour de France winner and Olympic time trial champion Bradley Wiggins will race in his home Tour of Britain next month.

The Tour of Britain has long been viewed as a minor stage race in comparison to the mighty Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and Tour of Spain, which Sky team mate Chris Froome is currently trying to win.

However, Wiggins will be at the start of the eight-stage race in Ipswich on September 9 to say thanks to all his fans for supporting him during his stellar year.

"I'm doing the Tour of Britain now," the 32-year-old was quoted as saying by Sky Sports on Sunday.

"It'll be nice. I'll try to stay fit between now and then so I don't embarrass myself! It'll be good."

