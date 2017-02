Britain's cyclist Bradley Wiggins attends the presentation of the itinerary of the 2013 Tour de France cycling race in Paris October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins won the prestigious Velo d'Or award as the best rider of 2012.

Briton Wiggins beat Paris-Roubaix and Tour of Flanders winner Tom Boonen and Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez in a poll of cycling journalists set up by French publication, Velo Magazine.

In addition to the Tour de France, Wiggins also won the Paris-Nice, Tour de Romandie, Criterium du Dauphine and the Olympic time trial titles.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot. Editing by Patrick Johnston)