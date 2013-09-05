British cyclist Bradley Wiggins poses for photographers during a press day for the Giro d'Italia cycle race at the Kilhey Court hotel in Standish, northern England April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Bradley Wiggins will lead a six-man Team Sky squad to compete in the Tour of Britain, which begins on September 15 in Peebles, Scotland.

The 2012 Tour de France champion and multiple Olympic medallist returned from a knee injury at the Tour of Poland five weeks ago and will ride with fellow Brits Ian Stannard and Josh Edmondson, as well as Australia's Mathew Hayman, Spain's David Lopez and Austrian Bernhard Eisel.

"I'm coming into the race feeling really good.

"It finishes in close proximity to the world time trial championships which is my main late-season goal," the 33-year-old said in a statement, referring to the world championships in Florence.

The eight-day race will also feature stages in Wales and England.

(Reporting by Josh Reich; edited by Martyn Herman)