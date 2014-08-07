Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
LONDON Former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins will return to the road after his Commonwealth Games track exploits in the elite Prudential Ride London-Surrey Classic on Sunday.
Wiggins, who won the Tour in 2012, is a late addition to the Team Sky squad having won a silver medal for England in the team pursuit in Glasgow.
"We are delighted to welcome Sir Bradley to Prudential RideLondon this weekend," said race director Mick Bennett in a statement.
"He completes an already first-class line-up for the event."
Wiggins will join the likes of Philippe Gilbert, Laurens ten Dam, Mark Renshaw, Alessandro Petacchi and Elia Viviani in the 200-kilometre elite race.
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.
MELBOURNE Beefier cars and bulked-up drivers will hit Albert Park circuit on Sunday for Formula One's season-opening Australian Grand Prix where many fans will be hoping at least one team can strike an early blow against dominant Mercedes.