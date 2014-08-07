England's Bradley Wiggins trains in the Chris Hoy Velodrome ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins will return to the road after his Commonwealth Games track exploits in the elite Prudential Ride London-Surrey Classic on Sunday.

Wiggins, who won the Tour in 2012, is a late addition to the Team Sky squad having won a silver medal for England in the team pursuit in Glasgow.

"We are delighted to welcome Sir Bradley to Prudential RideLondon this weekend," said race director Mick Bennett in a statement.

"He completes an already first-class line-up for the event."

Wiggins will join the likes of Philippe Gilbert, Laurens ten Dam, Mark Renshaw, Alessandro Petacchi and Elia Viviani in the 200-kilometre elite race.

