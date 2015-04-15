File photo of Britain's Bradley Wiggins before stage eight of the Tour of Britain in Whitehall, central London September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

PARIS Bradley Wiggins will try to beat the Hour record at the London Velodrome on June 7, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Wednesday.

Wiggins, Britain's most decorated Olympian with seven medals, four of them gold, and the nation's first Tour de France winner said it would rank as one of his greatest achievements.

"The Hour Record is a holy grail for cyclists," said Wiggins. "It's been fought over tooth and nail by the greatest names in our sport for over a hundred years and it's time for me to have a crack at it."

The current world record of 52.491 km was set by Australian Rohan Dennis at the Velodrome Suisse in Grenchen, Switzerland, on Feb. 8.

Wiggins, 34, raced his last major road race last Sunday when he finished 18th in the Paris-Roubaix classic.

He is now returning to the track in order to compete in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

