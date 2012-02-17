LONDON Britain sent their rivals a deafening warning on Friday when they demolished the women's team pursuit world record that had been set just a few minutes earlier by Australia as the hosts won the final at the London track World Cup series.

Britain's Danielle King, Joanna Rowsell and Laura Trott slashed more than a second off the previous mark set by Australia's Annette Edmondson, Amy Cure and Josephine Tomic, who beat the Netherlands in the race for the bronze medal.

Canada took silver behind Britain, who clocked 3:18.148, lowering the previous mark by 1.016 and triggering huge roars in the 6,000-seater velodrome in the Olympic Park.

The women's team pursuit, over 3,000 metres, is one of several new events that the International Cycling Union (UCI) added to the 2012 Olympics track programme.

"I think the world record is going to come tumbling down on this track (at the Olympics)," said King, who won the team pursuit world championships with Wendy Houvenaghel and Trott.

"We knew from training we were on world record pace," she told reporters.

