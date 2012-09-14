Britain's Bradley Wiggins, winner of the 2012 Tour de France, crosses the line to finish the men's cycling road race at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

LONDON Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins could be a doubt for the world championships next week after pulling out before the sixth stage of the Tour of Britain with illness on Friday.

Team Sky said on their Twitter feed that the Olympic time trial gold medallist had a stomach bug.

The men's road race at the worlds in the Netherlands province of Limburg takes place a week on Sunday when Wiggins' British team will be hoping to defend Mark Cavendish's title.

British Cycling confirmed their lineup for the world championships on Friday with Olympic time trial bronze medallist and Tour runner-up Chris Froome chosen for both Wednesday's time trial and the road race.

Wiggins had already decided to only compete in the road race.

