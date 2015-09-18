Etixx-Quick Step rider Mark Cavendish of Britain celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 190.5-km (118.4 miles) 7th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Livarot to Fougeres, France, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier - RTX1JWB2

PARIS Former champion Mark Cavendish has pulled out of the road cycling world championships after the sprint specialist failed to recover from a shoulder injury, his team said on Friday.

"It’s a real blow for Mark to have to pull out of this year’s race as we thought he had a great chance of being successful," British Cycling technical director Shane Sutton said in a statement.

"Unfortunately the injury he sustained during last week’s Tour of Britain is more serious than we had hoped. We wish him well in his recovery."

Adam Yates had been added to the squad following Geraint Thomas's withdrawal earlier this week, British Cycling added.

In 2011 in Copenhagen, Cavendish became the first Briton to win the road cycling road race at the world championships since the late Tom Simpson in 1965.

The road cycling world championships start in Richmond, Virginia, on Sunday with the women's and men's team time trials.

