Confident Conte says Chelsea still on track for title
Chelsea are still in a "really good position" to win the Premier League title despite Saturday's shock 2-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace, manager Antonio Conte said on Tuesday.
PARIS Former champion Mark Cavendish has pulled out of the road cycling world championships after the sprint specialist failed to recover from a shoulder injury, his team said on Friday.
"It’s a real blow for Mark to have to pull out of this year’s race as we thought he had a great chance of being successful," British Cycling technical director Shane Sutton said in a statement.
"Unfortunately the injury he sustained during last week’s Tour of Britain is more serious than we had hoped. We wish him well in his recovery."
Adam Yates had been added to the squad following Geraint Thomas's withdrawal earlier this week, British Cycling added.
In 2011 in Copenhagen, Cavendish became the first Briton to win the road cycling road race at the world championships since the late Tom Simpson in 1965.
The road cycling world championships start in Richmond, Virginia, on Sunday with the women's and men's team time trials.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Tuesday his side remain in the race for a top-four Premier League finish despite the recent slump in form and will look to ensure a positive end to the season.