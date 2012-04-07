France's Gregory Bauge celebrates after winning over Australia's Shane Perkins in the Men's Sprint semi-final at the 2012 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Melbourne April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Britain's Jason Kenny (R) celebrates after winning over compatriot Chris Hoy in the Men's Sprint semi-final at the 2012 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Melbourne April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

(From L - R) Britain's Victoria Pendleton, France's Clara Sanchez, Australia's Kaarle McCulloch and Germany's Miriam Welte compete at the women's Keirin first round at the 2012 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Melbourne April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

MELBOURNE Title-holder Jason Kenny thrashed fellow Briton Chris Hoy in their sprint semi-final to boost his hopes of Olympic selection and book a place in the final of the world championships in Melbourne on Saturday.

The Bolton-born 24-year-old won the best-of-three series 2-0, attacking early in each round and holding off the four-times Olympic champion in the sprints to the line.

Kenny will defend his title against Gregory Bauge, the Frenchman who won in Apeldoorn last year but was stripped of the gold for breaching the anti-doping "whereabouts rule".

Kenny's convincing win over 36-year-old Hoy could mean the end of the Scot's hopes of defending all three of his gold medal titles at the London velodrome, with only one sprint berth available to each team.

Hoy defeated Kenny for the sprint title at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and also won golds in the keirin and team sprint with Kenny and Jamie Staff.

It was an encouraging return to form for Kenny, who crashed out of the quarter-finals of the Olympic test event at the London velodrome in February and watched Hoy go on to win the title.

Two-time sprint world champion Bauge had little trouble seeing off keirin title-holder Shane Perkins in the other semi-final, leaving the Australian chasing shadows in a 2-0 drubbing.

Hoy will face Perkins for the bronze.

(Editing by Alastair Himmer)