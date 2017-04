The road cycling world championships in 2018 will be held in the Austrian city of Innsbruck, the sport's governing body (UCI) said on Monday.

“I have no doubt that Innsbruck will provide a stunning and challenging route for riders to compete on, as well as a wonderful, unique backdrop that can only add to the spectator and viewer experience,” UCI president Brian Cookson said in a statement on the organisation's website.

This year's event takes place in Doha, Qatar in October.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)