Team Australia's Anna Meares reacts after breaking the world record at the Women's Sprint qualifying session at the 2012 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Melbourne April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Australia's Anna Meares (L) celebrates after winning over Britain's Victoria Pendleton in the Women's Sprint semi-finals at the 2012 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Melbourne April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Britain's Victoria Pendleton (L) walks off the track after falling from her bike while competing against Australia's Anna Meares in the Women's Sprint semifinal at the 2012 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Melbourne April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Team Britain's Victoria Pendleton competes in the Women's Sprint event at the 2012 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Melbourne April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

MELBOURNE Victoria Pendleton eliminated arch-rival Anna Meares in extraordinary circumstances to book her place in the sprint gold medal decider at the world championships in Melbourne on Friday.

Defending world champion Meares originally thought she had wrapped up the best-of-three semi-final 2-0 but was dramatically relegated for cutting into Pendleton's line coming into the final straight of the second race.

After a cagey start to the decider, with both riders carrying a warning, Pendleton attacked from behind off the final bend and edged Meares by inches in a thrilling sprint to the line as the packed terraces at Hisense Arena roared.

Pendleton had earlier been relegated in the first round after edging into Meares's line in the final straight, a move that saw her brush the Australian and crash at high speed.

Pendleton will bid for a sixth sprint title against Lithuania's Simona Krupeckaite.

