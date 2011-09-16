Tour de France runner-up Andy Schleck will skip the world championships because of a tooth problem, the Luxembourg rider said on Friday.

"I'm not going to the worlds because of my tooth problem. Healing slower than expected," Schleck wrote on his Twitter feed.

Schleck has been suffering from an infection on a wisdom tooth that eventually required surgery, already forcing him out of the GP de Quebec and GP de Montreal earlier this month.

Schleck will not be replaced in the Luxembourg squad as no experienced rider was available.

His older brother Frank will lead the team in the Sept 19-25 championships in Copenhagen with Jempy Drucker, Christian Poos, Laurent Didier and Ben Gastauer the other riders on the squad.

(Writing by Julien Pretot in Paris; Editing by Mark Meadows)