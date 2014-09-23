Germany's Lisa Brennauer competes during the qualification round of the women's individual pursuit at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Minsk, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

PONFERRADA Spain German Lisa Brennauer added the world individual time trial title to her team gold when she finished strongly to pip Ukraine's Hanna Solovey by 18 seconds on Tuesday.

Brennauer, part of Specialzed's team victory on Sunday, trailed Solovey at all the time checks but dug deep in the latter stages of the 29.5km course.

"I really can’t believe it, this will take some time to sink in," Brennauer, who won the junior time trial at the world championships in 2005, told reporters.

"It was a tough race and I had a good day. I gave it all in the climb at the end which was my plan. I went out with the idea of just making no mistakes in the downhill section knowing I could finish strongly."

Evelyn Stevens of the U.S. was 21 seconds adrift in third while reigning champion and pre-race favourite Ellen van Dijk was surprisingly down in seventh.

The Dutch rider started last on the list and as the weather changed also had to cope with showers in the final part of the race.

