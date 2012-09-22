Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
MADRID Casemiro's stunning volley crowned a superb display from Real Madrid, who fought back to beat Napoli 3-1 at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday.
VALKENBURG, Netherlands Marianne Vos claimed her 11th gold medal at senior level when a brutal attack in the last climb earned the Dutchwoman a home victory in the world championships road race on Saturday.
Vos, a road race world champion in 2006 but a runner-up every year since then, left her rivals glued on the tarmac in the ascent of the Cauberg, a 1,200-metre climb at an average gradient of 5.8 percent, and she never looked back to add to her London Olympics gold medal.
Australian Rachel Neylan took silver and Elisa Longo Borghini snatched the bronze medal.
Vos, 25, has world or Olympic titles in road racing, cyclocross and track cycling.
LONDON West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has been fined 8,000 pounds after admitting a misconduct charge following Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw against West Bromwich Albion, the Football Association said on Wednesday.
Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw will miss the rest of the Six Nations matches after damaging ankle ligaments, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) said on Wednesday.