Marianne Vos of The Netherlands leads a break away during the Women's Elite Road Race at the UCI Road World Championships in Valkenburg September 22, 2012. Vos won the race and became world champion. REUTERS/Bas Czerwinski/Pool

VALKENBURG, Netherlands Marianne Vos claimed her 11th gold medal at senior level when a brutal attack in the last climb earned the Dutchwoman a home victory in the world championships road race on Saturday.

Vos, a road race world champion in 2006 but a runner-up every year since then, left her rivals glued on the tarmac in the ascent of the Cauberg, a 1,200-metre climb at an average gradient of 5.8 percent, and she never looked back to add to her London Olympics gold medal.

Australian Rachel Neylan took silver and Elisa Longo Borghini snatched the bronze medal.

Vos, 25, has world or Olympic titles in road racing, cyclocross and track cycling.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)