A low pressure system located over the southern Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico has a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Tuesday.

If the current development trend continues, tropical cyclone advisories will be initiated later this evening or overnight, the NHC said.

The Miami-based weather forecaster advised that progress of this system in the Yucatan peninsula should be monitored by the interested parties as tropical storm warnings could need to be issued on short notice.

