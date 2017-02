NICOSIA Cyprus will seek enough money from European rescue funds to cover fiscal needs as well as a bank recapitalisation, determining the amount it requires in coming weeks, its finance minister said on Monday.

"The amount will be as much as it may be needed to cover the recapitalisation and fiscal requirements," Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly told Reuters. "These will be established after careful review during the next few weeks."

(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Peter Graff)