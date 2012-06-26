FTSE 100 nudges higher as financials rally
LONDON UK shares advanced on Friday as financials rose, with earnings in focus among smaller firms as Beazley jumped after a strong set of results.
NICOSIA Cyprus said on Tuesday the amount it may require for an EU bailout request had not been determined, and would be settled after talks with the EU.
"Neither ourselves or the people we are talking to have raised the question of the amount," Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly told reporters. "This is a matter which will be determined during the process which will follow. No amount has ever been discussed."
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Ron Askew)
LONDON UK shares advanced on Friday as financials rose, with earnings in focus among smaller firms as Beazley jumped after a strong set of results.
A Trump administration aide corrected herself on Friday after a wave of criticism for referencing a 2011 "massacre" in Kentucky that never occurred to defend President Donald Trump's temporary ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.
LONDON Britain's RMT transport union said on Friday it was suspending a three-day strike due to start on Sunday, which had looked set to cause widespread closures to London Underground stations, disrupting travel for millions of Londoners.