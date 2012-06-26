NICOSIA Cyprus said on Tuesday the amount it may require for an EU bailout request had not been determined, and would be settled after talks with the EU.

"Neither ourselves or the people we are talking to have raised the question of the amount," Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly told reporters. "This is a matter which will be determined during the process which will follow. No amount has ever been discussed."

