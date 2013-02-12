ATHENS Cyprus is being "persecuted" and "cornered" by EU partners seeking to impose tough conditions for financial aid, its outgoing president said on Tuesday.

The Mediterranean island, one of the smallest euro zone states, is in talks with international lenders including the EU on a prospective bailout as big as its entire economic output, having been crippled by its exposure to twice-rescued Greece.

"Cyprus feels persecuted," Demetris Christofias told reporters in Athens. "We were forced to resort to a support mechanism, and instead of support, this is persecution.

"Now they have remembered money laundering. They have got us in a corner," he said, referring to doubts in some euro zone states, notably Germany, about the island's commitment to financial transparency.

Christofias, the EU's only communist head of state, is not seeking a second term in elections scheduled on February 17. Nicos Anastasiades, who heads the main opposition Democratic Rally party, is tipped to win.

Elected in 2008, Christofias says he will step down because of an impasse in reunification talks between estranged Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

But he has also seen his popularity plummet because of his handling of the economy, stalling on seeking aid while the island remained shut out of financial markets, and been blamed for the island's worst peacetime disaster when a massive cargo of munitions exploded in 2011.

Anastasiades says he is committed to reforms and has not ruled out privatisations, something Christofias is staunchly against.

