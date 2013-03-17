PepsiCo to close British plant, threatening nearly 400 jobs
LONDON Food and drink firm PepsiCo plans to shut a Walkers crisp factory in northern England, the company said on Wednesday, putting almost 400 jobs at risk.
NICOSIA Cyprus was in talks with international lenders on Sunday to possibly change the size of proposed levys on bank deposits demanded as a condition for a bailout, a source close to the consultations said.
Cyprus was discussing with lenders the possibility of changing the levy to 3.0 percent for deposits below 100,000 euros (85,340 pounds), and to 12.5 percent for those above that, the source said on condition of anonymity.
Euro zone leaders and Cyprus agreed on Saturday that depositors should be taxed up to 10 percent - 6.7 percent on amounts below 100,000 euros and 9.9 percent on figures above that - to raise 5.8 billion euros and be eligible for an international bailout.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)
LONDON Food and drink firm PepsiCo plans to shut a Walkers crisp factory in northern England, the company said on Wednesday, putting almost 400 jobs at risk.
LONDON Britain's factories have started 2017 strongly but consumers are turning more cautious about borrowing to spend, according to data which suggested the economy will slow after defying the Brexit shock in 2016.
NEW YORK U.S. Treasury yields rose along with the U.S. dollar and Wall Street rallied, lifting the Dow above 21,000, as investors increased bets on an imminent interest rate hike and gave a sigh of relief after President Donald Trump's speech to Congress.