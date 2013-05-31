NICOSIA Cypriot authorities said on Friday they had temporarily frozen assets of three former senior executives of a now-defunct bank whose demise triggered Cyprus's chaotic bailout.

Cyprus's central bank said the administrator it appointed for Popular Bank, also known as Laiki, secured an interim court order freezing assets of Greek businessman Andreas Vgenopoulos and two others.

All three, who are Greek nationals, once served as directors at Laiki, now being closed down with thousands of depositors losing their savings.

The central bank gave no reason for the asset freeze.

Laiki was effectively nationalised in 2012 and kept on a European Central Bank liquidity lifeline until March, when a decision was taken to shut it down.

Vgenopoulos was non executive chairman before he left in late 2011. The three bankers together had nearly 5.3 billion euros in assets frozen, according to the central bank.

A hearing on the issue was set for June 11.

"The issue of an interim (freezing) order, without even notifying or enabling fair hearing for defendants, lacks any seriousness," Vgenopoulos said in an emailed statement.

The freezing order also seeks to block a Greek investment company, Marfin Investment Group (MIG), from making any payments to the three individuals. In an announcement released in Athens, MIG said it had been notified that Laiki had filed a lawsuit against the company, seeking more than 2 million euros in compensation.

Vgenopoulos is chairman of MIG, which announced in January this year it would launch legal action against Cyprus because the nationalisation diluted its ownership in the bank.

MIG has said it would seek compensation via an international arbitration tribunal after its 9.5 percent stake in Laiki in 2006 whittled down to less than 1.5 percent.

Vgenopoulos, who started his involvement with Laiki in 2006 has repeatedly said he left a healthy bank when he departed from Cyprus.

"Eighteen months after the departure of Laiki's management under my chairmanship, no relevant evidence of deceit or illegal personal gain has been exposed, simply because none exists," Vgenopoulos said in a statement. He said that no complaint had been filed with Greek authorities either.

Vgenopoulos blames Cypriot authorities for the demise of the bank because they mistakenly accepted the EU-sanctioned write-down of Greek debt in October 2011.

The writedown proved costly. Cyprus was forced to shut down Laiki 18 months later and impose massive losses on depositors in a second bank to keep it afloat and get 10 billion in aid from international lenders.

